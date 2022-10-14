Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Price Target Raised to $74.00 at Piper Sandler

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler to $74.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VOYA. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Voya Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Voya Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Voya Financial to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Voya Financial from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.33.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial Trading Down 2.4 %

VOYA stock traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,323. Voya Financial has a 1 year low of $56.20 and a 1 year high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.17.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.28. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $273.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.04%.

Institutional Trading of Voya Financial

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 12.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 8.2% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 8.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 215,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,566,000 after acquiring an additional 16,884 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 11.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 6,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 11.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,513,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $896,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,316 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.