W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $538.33.

Shares of GWW opened at $518.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $543.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $506.39. W.W. Grainger has a twelve month low of $421.98 and a twelve month high of $588.62. The stock has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 57.59%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger will post 28.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total value of $1,165,069.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,998,359.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Norges Bank bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $214,942,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 159.9% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 273,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,236,000 after purchasing an additional 168,190 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1,568.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,122,000 after purchasing an additional 155,143 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,019,353,000 after purchasing an additional 140,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,017.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 143,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,904,000 after acquiring an additional 130,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

