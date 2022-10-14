W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $40.00-$40.00 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.00 billion-$20.00 billion. W.W. Grainger also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $27.25-$28.75 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GWW shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Stephens increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $538.33.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of GWW stock opened at $518.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $543.39 and its 200 day moving average is $506.39. W.W. Grainger has a 12 month low of $421.98 and a 12 month high of $588.62.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.72 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 57.59%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger will post 28.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.14%.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total value of $1,165,069.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,998,359.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W.W. Grainger

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 595.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

