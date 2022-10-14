Walken (WLKN) Price Tops $0.0497

Walken (WLKN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 14th. During the last week, Walken has traded up 2% against the dollar. One Walken token can currently be bought for about $0.0497 or 0.00000255 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Walken has a total market cap of $100.65 million and $1.70 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,412.79 or 0.27739398 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010834 BTC.

About Walken

Walken’s genesis date was June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Walken is walken.io. The official message board for Walken is medium.com/@walken.io.

Buying and Selling Walken

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning .WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Walken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Walken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

