Walker Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,000. Walker Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Murphy USA as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MUSA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,670,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $533,953,000 after acquiring an additional 35,610 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Murphy USA by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 752,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Murphy USA by 0.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 472,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Murphy USA by 1.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 355,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Murphy USA by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

NYSE MUSA opened at $286.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.10. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.74 and a 1-year high of $303.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.35 by $2.18. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 68.86% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 24.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Stephens increased their price target on Murphy USA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Murphy USA from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Insider Activity at Murphy USA

In related news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.48, for a total value of $14,274,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 463,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,326,831.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Murphy USA news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.48, for a total transaction of $14,274,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 463,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,326,831.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total value of $327,814.03. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,263,155.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

See Also

