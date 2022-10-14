Walker Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,921,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $115.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.45. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $110.55 and a twelve month high of $133.22.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

