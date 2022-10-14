Walker Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Walker Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,886 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $3,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

FPE opened at $16.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.81. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $16.36 and a 1-year high of $20.59.

