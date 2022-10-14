Walker Asset Management LLC Invests $2.46 Million in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,000. Walker Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Atkore at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atkore by 31.5% in the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 27,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 6,468 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in Atkore by 128.7% during the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Atkore by 59.1% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in Atkore by 80.7% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 8,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Atkore by 23.0% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 41,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after buying an additional 7,725 shares in the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ATKR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Atkore from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Atkore in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Atkore from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Atkore from $151.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE ATKR opened at $90.07 on Friday. Atkore Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.50 and a twelve month high of $123.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.20.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter. Atkore had a return on equity of 90.18% and a net margin of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

