Walker Asset Management LLC Makes New $2.20 Million Investment in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 21,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $839,720,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,040,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,389,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007,132 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,853,612,000 after purchasing an additional 648,217 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,091,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $246,258,000 after purchasing an additional 536,324 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth $60,433,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $571,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,685. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $1,672,878.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,244,402.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $571,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,736 shares of company stock valued at $6,110,606 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $84.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.37. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.69 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.31.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

