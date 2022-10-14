Walker Asset Management LLC Makes New $3.70 Million Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 39,894 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,703,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMD. Benchmark reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.60.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $58.94 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.31. The firm has a market cap of $95.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,824 shares of company stock worth $12,861,501. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Articles

