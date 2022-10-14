Walker Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,594,000. Walker Asset Management LLC owned 0.24% of Sprott at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprott by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sprott in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott in the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprott by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprott alerts:

Sprott Price Performance

Shares of SII opened at $32.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $840.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 1.10. Sprott Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.76 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.90 and its 200-day moving average is $38.85.

Sprott Announces Dividend

Sprott ( NYSE:SII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.09%.

Sprott Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.