Walker Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 24,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,100,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor stock opened at $136.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.10. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $130.07 and a one year high of $213.74. The stock has a market cap of $188.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.58.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.37. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $65.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.65 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 15.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toyota Motor in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Toyota Motor from $177.49 to $179.41 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

