Walker Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,820 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,820 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,460,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COST. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 66.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ COST opened at $467.99 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $207.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $513.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $512.56.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.32.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

