Walker Asset Management LLC Takes $2.70 Million Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Baidu by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,746,926 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $495,719,000 after purchasing an additional 18,238 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Baidu by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,301,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $436,796,000 after buying an additional 462,936 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Baidu by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,653,659 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $351,079,000 after buying an additional 968,082 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,639,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $349,165,000 after purchasing an additional 221,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,024,000. 26.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BIDU. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $204.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $236.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Baidu presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.00.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $107.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.70. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.28 and a 52-week high of $182.60.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

