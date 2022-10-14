Walker Asset Management LLC Takes $2.72 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 54,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,724,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in C. Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $889,483,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,865,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,803,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702,380 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,683,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,007,688,000 after buying an additional 3,697,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 131.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 584,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,228,000 after buying an additional 2,463,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citigroup news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Citigroup Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on C shares. TheStreet cut Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price target on Citigroup in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.74.

Shares of C opened at $42.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.39. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $73.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.58.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Stories

