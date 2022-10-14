Walker Asset Management LLC Takes $3.42 Million Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 37,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,415,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 58.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,094,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,775,000 after buying an additional 770,298 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Oshkosh by 209.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 774,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,955,000 after purchasing an additional 523,900 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Oshkosh by 201.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 288,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,064,000 after purchasing an additional 192,836 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Oshkosh by 776.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,607,000 after purchasing an additional 135,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the first quarter worth $12,594,000. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

OSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 target price on Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Oshkosh from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Oshkosh from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oshkosh presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.54.

OSK opened at $77.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.33. Oshkosh Co. has a 12-month low of $69.30 and a 12-month high of $125.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.71, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.62%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

