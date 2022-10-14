Walker Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 189,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,079,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 410.2% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 425,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,382,000 after purchasing an additional 342,057 shares during the period. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

PGX opened at $11.44 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $11.28 and a twelve month high of $15.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.55.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

