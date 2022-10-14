Wanchain Market Capitalization Tops $33.18 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. Wanchain has a total market cap of $33.18 million and $543,261.00 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000891 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00082340 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00061293 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000535 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00015651 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00025631 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000323 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001429 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007193 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

