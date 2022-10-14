Warburg Research Reiterates “€129.00” Price Target for Krones (ETR:KRN)

Krones (ETR:KRN – Get Rating) has been given a €129.00 ($131.63) price target by research analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KRN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($112.24) price objective on Krones in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($91.84) price objective on Krones in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($123.47) price objective on Krones in a report on Thursday. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €99.00 ($101.02) price target on Krones in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($122.45) price objective on Krones in a report on Friday, September 16th.

Krones Stock Up 4.7 %

ETR KRN traded up €4.30 ($4.39) on Friday, reaching €96.30 ($98.27). The company had a trading volume of 49,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,680. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is €86.89 and its 200 day moving average is €80.93. Krones has a 52-week low of €67.50 ($68.88) and a 52-week high of €99.60 ($101.63). The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10.

Krones Company Profile

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

