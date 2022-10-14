Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.67.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HCC shares. B. Riley raised Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Warrior Met Coal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th.
Insider Transactions at Warrior Met Coal
In other news, Director Lisa M. Schnorr bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $48,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,015. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warrior Met Coal
Warrior Met Coal Price Performance
NYSE:HCC opened at $34.34 on Friday. Warrior Met Coal has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $42.95. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.02.
Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.28. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 68.47% and a net margin of 38.24%. The business had revenue of $625.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.28 million. On average, research analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will post 12.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Warrior Met Coal Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This is an increase from Warrior Met Coal’s previous None dividend of $0.50. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.00%.
Warrior Met Coal Company Profile
Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.
Further Reading
