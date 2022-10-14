Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.67.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HCC shares. B. Riley raised Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Warrior Met Coal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Insider Transactions at Warrior Met Coal

In other news, Director Lisa M. Schnorr bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $48,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,015. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 391.3% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 63,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 50,579 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 279.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 265,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,838,000 after purchasing an additional 195,263 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 24.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 356,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,223,000 after purchasing an additional 71,013 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 18.6% in the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 25,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its position in Warrior Met Coal by 4.2% in the first quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 246,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,147,000 after acquiring an additional 9,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HCC opened at $34.34 on Friday. Warrior Met Coal has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $42.95. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.02.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.28. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 68.47% and a net margin of 38.24%. The business had revenue of $625.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.28 million. On average, research analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will post 12.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This is an increase from Warrior Met Coal’s previous None dividend of $0.50. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.00%.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Further Reading

