Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Shares Down 4%

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $32.96 and last traded at $32.96. Approximately 654 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 708,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.34.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Warrior Met Coal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.02.

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $625.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.28 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 68.47% and a net margin of 38.24%. Analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 12.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Warrior Met Coal’s previous None dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.00%.

In related news, Director Lisa M. Schnorr bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $48,015.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $48,015. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HCC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,304,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,528,000 after purchasing an additional 437,819 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 30,948 shares during the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 246,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,147,000 after acquiring an additional 9,832 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter worth about $1,834,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter worth about $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

