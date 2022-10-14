Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Washington Federal had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Washington Federal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $33.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Washington Federal has a fifty-two week low of $29.46 and a fifty-two week high of $38.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.91.

Washington Federal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Washington Federal

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Washington Federal by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,869,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,281,000 after acquiring an additional 278,963 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Washington Federal by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,124,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,796,000 after acquiring an additional 381,753 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Washington Federal by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,073,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,060,000 after acquiring an additional 183,238 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Washington Federal by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 906,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,745,000 after purchasing an additional 11,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Washington Federal by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 887,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,137,000 after purchasing an additional 135,657 shares in the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. DA Davidson set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Washington Federal in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

