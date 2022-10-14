Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Washington Federal had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Washington Federal Stock Performance
NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $33.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Washington Federal has a fifty-two week low of $29.46 and a fifty-two week high of $38.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.91.
Washington Federal Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Washington Federal
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. DA Davidson set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Washington Federal in a research report on Friday, July 15th.
About Washington Federal
Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Washington Federal (WAFD)
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- Will MGM Resorts Rise to the Top of the Casino Food Chain?
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.