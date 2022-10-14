Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Stock Position Cut by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $8,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,494,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,648,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 274,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,972,000 after purchasing an additional 25,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

In related news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $570,342.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,360.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $1,016,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,216.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $570,342.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,360.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Price Performance

NYSE WCN opened at $128.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.50 and a 52-week high of $148.20.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 34.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WCN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.88.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also

