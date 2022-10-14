WAX (WAXP) Price Reaches $0.0793 on Exchanges

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. One WAX coin can currently be bought for $0.0793 or 0.00000410 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, WAX has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. WAX has a market cap of $177.50 million and approximately $6.49 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WAX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,340.84 or 0.27651504 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010800 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,946,890,876 coins and its circulating supply is 2,237,996,369 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WAX is wax.io.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,946,625,644.563325 with 2,237,753,419.67111 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.08106088 USD and is down -0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $10,765,798.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.