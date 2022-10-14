WAXE (WAXE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $131,474.00

WAXE (WAXE) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. WAXE has a market cap of $328.55 million and $131,474.00 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WAXE has traded down 6% against the US dollar. One WAXE coin can currently be bought for $80.36 or 0.00413705 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000312 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,267.71 or 0.27150773 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010604 BTC.

About WAXE

WAXE’s launch date was September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. The official website for WAXE is on.wax.io/wax-io. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WAXE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAXE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAXE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAXE using one of the exchanges listed above.

