Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Holdings Lifted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 616.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 322,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 277,143 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $14,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,540,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,512,000 after purchasing an additional 132,647 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,681,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,862,000 after purchasing an additional 100,946 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 3,680,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,258,000 after purchasing an additional 867,799 shares during the period. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. lifted its stake in Wayfair by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,440,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,085,000 after acquiring an additional 285,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Wayfair by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,171,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,819,000 after acquiring an additional 388,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wayfair news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 4,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $157,718.62. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 28,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,397.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 4,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $157,718.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 28,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,397.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,885 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $69,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,006,609.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,442 shares of company stock valued at $902,497 over the last 90 days. 26.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wayfair Trading Down 3.9 %

NYSE:W traded down $1.21 on Friday, hitting $29.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,080,676. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.95. Wayfair Inc. has a one year low of $28.82 and a one year high of $298.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.29.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($3.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.24) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -12.28 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on W. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Wayfair from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. BNP Paribas lowered Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.96.

Wayfair Profile

(Get Rating)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

