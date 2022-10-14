Wealth Architects LLC Has $288,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,733 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SWS Partners bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,007,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,269,960. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.25.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.