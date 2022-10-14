Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Shares Gap Down to $33.44

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $33.44, but opened at $32.75. Weatherford International shares last traded at $32.51, with a volume of 370 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Weatherford International from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Weatherford International had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 26.60%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Weatherford International plc will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WFRD. Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,044,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,716,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Weatherford International by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 508,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,917,000 after acquiring an additional 19,035 shares during the period. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, surface well testing, and multiphase flow measurement services.

