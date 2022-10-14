Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush downgraded Webster Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Webster Financial from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Compass Point decreased their target price on Webster Financial to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Webster Financial to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.13.

Webster Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of WBS traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.06. 24,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,092,779. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Webster Financial has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.47.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $607.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.36 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 20.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.78%.

Insider Transactions at Webster Financial

In related news, COO Luis Massiani sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $371,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,099,611.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Webster Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Webster Financial by 55.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Webster Financial by 1.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 16,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

