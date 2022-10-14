WeBuy (WE) Price Tops $4.93

WeBuy (WE) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. WeBuy has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion and approximately $2.58 million worth of WeBuy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WeBuy token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.93 or 0.00025342 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WeBuy has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,384.46 or 0.27379392 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010693 BTC.

WeBuy Token Profile

WeBuy launched on February 22nd, 2022. WeBuy’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for WeBuy is webuynft.xyz. The official message board for WeBuy is medium.com/@webuynft. WeBuy’s official Twitter account is @webuy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WeBuy

According to CryptoCompare, “WeRent is a way for anyone to rent and lend non-fungible token (NFT) assets. Those who contemplate buying an NFT from a specific project can either rent the NFT and experience the utilities or benefits that come with the said NFT. NFT rentals will be for individuals that need an NFT for a specific period. Ranging from art to utility NFTs, renting will not be limited to PFPs.”

