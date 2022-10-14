Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on American International Group (NYSE:AIG)

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AIG. StockNews.com downgraded American International Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American International Group in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on American International Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.50.

American International Group Stock Performance

American International Group stock opened at $50.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.70 and its 200 day moving average is $55.16. American International Group has a twelve month low of $47.05 and a twelve month high of $65.73.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). American International Group had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American International Group will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,524,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,430.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American International Group in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in American International Group by 139.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

