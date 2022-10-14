Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Trading 5.1% Higher

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)’s share price traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $44.92 and last traded at $44.54. 430,568 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 17,177,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price objective on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.50 to $46.50 in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.62.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $166.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 8,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 27,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 19,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

