Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target Cut to $77.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
WELL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $81.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Welltower from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Welltower from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Welltower from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Welltower from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $86.31.
Welltower Trading Down 1.6 %
WELL traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.23. 64,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,081,661. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.46. Welltower has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $99.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of 66.26, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02.
Welltower Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 274.16%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Welltower
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WELL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,733,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,896,491,000 after buying an additional 2,912,151 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,651,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,087,042,000 after buying an additional 3,564,148 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,199,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,384,634,000 after buying an additional 766,616 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Welltower by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,161,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,566,128,000 after buying an additional 988,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at $1,334,568,000. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Welltower Company Profile
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Welltower (WELL)
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.