Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target Cut to $77.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

WELL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $81.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Welltower from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Welltower from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Welltower from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Welltower from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $86.31.

WELL traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.23. 64,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,081,661. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.46. Welltower has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $99.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of 66.26, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 7.20%. Welltower’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Welltower will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 274.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WELL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,733,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,896,491,000 after buying an additional 2,912,151 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,651,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,087,042,000 after buying an additional 3,564,148 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,199,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,384,634,000 after buying an additional 766,616 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Welltower by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,161,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,566,128,000 after buying an additional 988,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at $1,334,568,000. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

