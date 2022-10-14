Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.38.

A number of research firms have commented on WERN. Bank of America reduced their target price on Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Werner Enterprises to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $51.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday.

In other Werner Enterprises news, Director Carmen A. Tapio acquired 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.20 per share, with a total value of $49,374.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,184.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 317.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 184.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WERN opened at $39.88 on Friday. Werner Enterprises has a 52 week low of $36.29 and a 52 week high of $48.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.01.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.15). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $836.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.22 million. Equities analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

