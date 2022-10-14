Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PAI)

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, October 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund stock opened at $10.94 on Friday. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. ( NYSE:PAI Get Rating ) by 73.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 23.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

