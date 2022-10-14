Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Price Target Lowered to C$27.00 at TD Securities

Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Westshore Terminals Investment Price Performance

Westshore Terminals Investment stock remained flat at $18.32 during midday trading on Thursday. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 1 year low of $17.64 and a 1 year high of $29.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.21 and a 200-day moving average of $24.81.

Westshore Terminals Investment Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.2258 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.24%.

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

