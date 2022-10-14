Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Price Target Cut to C$60.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$68.00 to C$60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

WPM has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$71.00 to C$66.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.36.

NYSE WPM traded down $1.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.88. 158,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,926,954. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.06. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $28.62 and a fifty-two week high of $51.90. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.49.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 63.36%. The company had revenue of $302.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.00 million. Analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 36.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1,319.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. 56.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

