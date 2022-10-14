White Pine Investment CO Boosts Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

White Pine Investment CO raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,711,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,604,000 after buying an additional 74,931 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 371.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 926,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,905,000 after buying an additional 729,814 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 594,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,067,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 416,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,081,000 after buying an additional 16,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 365,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,538,000 after buying an additional 11,101 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of MTUM stock opened at $137.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.00. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60.

