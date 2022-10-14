White Pine Investment CO Purchases 55 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

White Pine Investment CO grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the quarter. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $33,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

MDY stock opened at $423.35 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $398.11 and a 12 month high of $533.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $441.12 and its 200 day moving average is $445.96.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.