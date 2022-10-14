Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $237.00 to $218.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Monday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $222.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.00.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

WTW stock opened at $207.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $209.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.90. The company has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.73. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1-year low of $187.89 and a 1-year high of $249.70.

Insider Activity at Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 39.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $294,014.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,555 shares in the company, valued at $19,437,475.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $294,014.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,555 shares in the company, valued at $19,437,475.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $87,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,944,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,153 shares of company stock worth $5,875,583 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTW. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,545,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, South Shore Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $716,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Recommended Stories

