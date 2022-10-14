WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer to $48.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.43.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

WillScot Mobile Mini stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,217. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 12-month low of $30.52 and a 12-month high of $44.15. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.56.

Insider Transactions at WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $581.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.32 million. Sell-side analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Erik Olsson sold 126,647 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $5,500,279.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 631,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,445,067.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $4,136,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,646,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,472,144.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erik Olsson sold 126,647 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $5,500,279.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 631,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,445,067.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 230,742 shares of company stock valued at $9,806,222. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of WillScot Mobile Mini

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter worth $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter worth $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 82.7% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter worth $58,000. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.