WINkLink Hits 24 Hour Volume of $34.93 Million (WIN)

WINkLink (WIN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. During the last seven days, WINkLink has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. WINkLink has a market capitalization of $98.30 million and $34.93 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WINkLink token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WINkLink alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000312 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,267.71 or 0.27150773 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010604 BTC.

WINkLink Token Profile

WINkLink launched on July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 tokens. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @winklink_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here. WINkLink’s official message board is winklink-oracle.medium.com. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/win_wink. The official website for WINkLink is winklink.org.

WINkLink Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. WINkLink has a current supply of 993,701,859,243.4863 with 961,737,300,000 in circulation. The last known price of WINkLink is 0.00010407 USD and is down -2.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $40,105,548.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winklink.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINkLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WINkLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WINkLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINkLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.