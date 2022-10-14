WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) Sees Strong Trading Volume

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 12,738 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 90,926 shares.The stock last traded at $40.32 and had previously closed at $40.29.
WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.91.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000.
About WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund
WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the small-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (EES)
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
- Does Short Selling In AMC Mean The Stock Is A Horror Movie?
- Will MGM Resorts Rise to the Top of the Casino Food Chain?
- Domino’s Pizza Rises To The Occasion In Q3
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.