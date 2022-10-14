WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) Sees Strong Trading Volume

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 12,738 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 90,926 shares.The stock last traded at $40.32 and had previously closed at $40.29.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000.

About WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund

WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the small-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

