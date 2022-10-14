Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR)

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $24.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

SPR has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen decreased their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised Spirit AeroSystems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Spirit AeroSystems from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.91.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Performance

Shares of SPR opened at $23.71 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.94. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52-week low of $21.51 and a 52-week high of $53.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16.

Institutional Trading of Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 88.69%. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,384,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $458,793,000 after purchasing an additional 68,953 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,332,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $260,687,000 after purchasing an additional 205,899 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 6,821.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,591,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525,393 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,130,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,764,000 after purchasing an additional 57,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,037,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,001,000 after purchasing an additional 445,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

