Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) PT Raised to $130.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WOLF. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Wolfspeed to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Wolfspeed from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Wolfspeed from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wolfspeed has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $125.00.

Shares of NYSE:WOLF opened at $104.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.39 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Wolfspeed has a 52 week low of $58.07 and a 52 week high of $142.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.94.

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $228.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Wolfspeed will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Duy Loan T. Le acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $120.34 per share, with a total value of $240,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $240,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 5.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 4.6% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 61,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,041,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 26.6% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 14.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 27.9% during the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

