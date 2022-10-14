WOO Network (WOO) Trading 10.4% Higher Over Last Week

WOO Network (WOO) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 13th. In the last week, WOO Network has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar. One WOO Network token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000798 BTC on popular exchanges. WOO Network has a market capitalization of $179.72 million and $41.43 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000312 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,267.71 or 0.27150773 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010604 BTC.

About WOO Network

WOO Network launched on October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,962,243,792 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,162,531,080 tokens. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @woonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOO Network is woo.org. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x. The official message board for WOO Network is medium.com/woonetwork.

Buying and Selling WOO Network

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network (WOO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. WOO Network has a current supply of 2,962,243,792.376203 with 1,162,017,673.5207703 in circulation. The last known price of WOO Network is 0.14772385 USD and is down -2.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $19,005,690.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://woo.org.”

