Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Woodward in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Woodward in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Woodward from $117.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Woodward from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Woodward in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward Trading Up 1.2 %

Woodward stock opened at $84.45 on Friday. Woodward has a 52 week low of $79.26 and a 52 week high of $129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.04.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.27). Woodward had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $614.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Woodward will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Woodward’s payout ratio is 29.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Woodward

In other news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.97 per share, for a total transaction of $47,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,387. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.97 per share, for a total transaction of $47,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,387. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark D. Hartman sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $488,713.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,362.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 17,100 shares of company stock worth $1,622,371 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Woodward

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 88.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 7,049 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Woodward during the first quarter worth $761,000. Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 3.7% during the second quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 5,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 431,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,218,000 after buying an additional 121,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IRON Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodward during the first quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward

(Get Rating)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.