Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-four analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $240.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Workday from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Workday from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Workday from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total value of $16,014,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,014,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $323,922.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,656 shares in the company, valued at $40,792,097.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total value of $16,014,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,014,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,767 shares of company stock valued at $16,373,511 over the last quarter. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workday

Workday Stock Down 0.8 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $688,093,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 674.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,274,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $317,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,629 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 8,913.6% during the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 686,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,383,000 after acquiring an additional 678,858 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 23,072.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 601,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,993,000 after acquiring an additional 598,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 1,909.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 537,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,057,000 after acquiring an additional 510,977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $142.71 on Friday. Workday has a twelve month low of $134.10 and a twelve month high of $307.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.43 and its 200 day moving average is $152.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Workday will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Workday

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

