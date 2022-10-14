Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Bought by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,707 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Workday during the first quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 152.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on WDAY. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Workday from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. TheStreet lowered Workday from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, OTR Global lowered Workday to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Workday presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.40.

Insider Transactions at Workday

Workday Stock Down 0.8 %

In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 221 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $34,988.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,673 shares in the company, valued at $21,321,429.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $323,922.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,792,097.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $34,988.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,321,429.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,767 shares of company stock worth $16,373,511. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

WDAY opened at $142.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $134.10 and a one year high of $307.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.96 and a beta of 1.32.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.