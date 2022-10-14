Wrapped Bitcoin Achieves Market Cap of $4.82 Billion (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.82 billion and approximately $178.95 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $19,718.13 or 1.00001799 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin’s launch date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 244,506 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @wrappedbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network.

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wrapped Bitcoin has a current supply of 244,506.46137105. The last known price of Wrapped Bitcoin is 19,802.17362713 USD and is up 3.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 623 active market(s) with $177,818,017.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wbtc.network.”

